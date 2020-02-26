Veteran blues musician Mark Rashkow to take stage one last time

Blues musician Mark Rashkow, a disciple of Chicago blues greats Buddy Miles, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, is set to take the stage for the last time on Wednesday at Tel Aviv’s Terminal 4.

Rashkow, who moved to Israel some 17 years ago, is battling some health issues, and decided to officially retire from the stage with a final concert.

Rashkow and the Chicago Blues Ensemble, including Dani Litani, Avi Singolda, Dov Hammer and Hanan Yovel, will also be joined by Yoav Kutner, the radio presenter and occasional percussionist.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The bass player, guitarist and lead singer, who says he is close to 70, lives in Kibbutz Hazorea in the north with his wife, Rina, whom he met decades earlier in Israel and married 30 years ago.

Over the last 17 years, Rashkow has taken it upon himself to educate Israeli fans about the blues and his own musical mentors.

He has often told the story of when he was first invited to play as a replacement bass player at age 14 with Buddy Miles, and his mother reluctantly allowed him to play at 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s concert is an opportunity to hear this master musician perform publicly one more time.

Tickets are still available at the Terminal 4 website.