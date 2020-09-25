Who is permitted to go into work under Israel’s tightened lockdown?

Knesset lawmakers on Friday announced the list of which industry sectors were permitted to allow employees to go to work, despite the lockdown.

The following industries were declared to be essential:

Banks

Energy plants in the field of electricity, natural gas and oil

Water infrastructure

Welfare services for Holocaust survivors

Moving, storage and customs brokerage services

Those involved in the production, sale and provision of food and beverages

Those involved in the production, sale and provision of cleaning materials

Agriculture

Ports and shipping

Public transportation (limited)

Development of transportation infrastructure

National Insurance

Local authority sanitation services

Postal service, internet and communication bodies

Welfare, employment and new immigrant absorption services

Institutions for environmental protection

Religion and burial services

Telephone service centers

Security services

Building maintenance

Veterinary services

Courier/delivery services

Public housing services

Health services, optical services and pharmacies

Taxation services

Education — those working in daycares permitted to operate, special education and services for youth at risk

Construction industry

Service providers for coronavirus aid grants

Government offices and local authorities to operate on an emergency footing

Defense industries: Rafael, Elbit, IAI to operate with limitations

Necessary employees for the continued functional remote activity of the workplace, e.g. IT workers, those involved in the payment of wages that cannot work remotely

Factories whose cessation of activities could cause great damage to the economy

All workplaces must continue to operate under the “Purple Badge” guidelines of health restrictions for businesses.

