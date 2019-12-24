19-year-old dies from flu in 9th fatality of season

Doctors on Monday pronounced the death of a 19-year-old man who arrived at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center following complications from the flu.

The teenager had been treating the illness at home but was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness. On the ambulance ride to the Jerusalem hospital, the young man also stopped breathing, but doctors managed to restart his pulse and he was placed on a respirator briefly before succumbing to the illness.

It was the 2019-2020 season’s ninth flu-related death, which has also seen 98 seriously ill from the disease — a significant increase from the 2019-2019 season which saw 45 seriously ill and 17 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry called on Israelis to get vaccinated against the flu, lamenting that just 15.7% of the public has done so this season — a drop from 17.2% last year and 18.1% the year before that.