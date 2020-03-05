3 killed in car crash in northern West Bank

Three men were killed when their cars collided on Route 596 in the northern West Bank on Thursday.

Firefighters extricated one of the men from his crushed vehicle.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The men have not yet been named, but one was reported to be 20 years old and the other two were in their 40s.

“This was a severe head-on collision,” an MDA paramedic told the Ynet news site.

Both vehicles saw their fronts crushed in the accident.

When rescuers arrived, the medic said, “two of the injured were found lying beside their vehicle and the other was trapped in his [vehicle]. Two were found dead after sustaining multiple-system trauma. We tried to resuscitate the third, but had to pronounce him dead a short time later.”

The accident took place near the settlement of Reihan in the northern West Bank, just south of the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm.

The accident brought Thursday’s death toll to four, after a 55-year-old Haifa man was killed in a morning collision between a car and a truck on the Route 4 highway near the northern coastal city of Acre.

Three other accidents left three Israelis seriously hurt on Thursday. In Ashkelon, a 10-year-old girl was hurt when she was hit by a car in a parking lot and, elsewhere in the city, a 30-year-old motorcyclist collided with a private car. A 40-year-old truck driver was seriously hurt when his truck flipped over in an accident near the Ohalim Junction in the south.