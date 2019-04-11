7 held in huge sugar theft from national emergency storehouses

Police arrested seven people on Thursday morning on suspicion of stealing a large quantity of sugar from the country’s emergency storehouses.

The group is believed to have sold the sugar to food manufacturers for millions of shekels.

At least five of the suspects are employees at a Petah Tikva storage site that is part of the national emergency supplies storage system.

The theft is also believed to have occurred at a second site.

The case is being investigated by the National Unit for Battling Economic Crimes, part of the Lahav 433 serious crimes division of the Israel Police.

The suspects will be taken later Thursday to a remand hearing at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court, police said.