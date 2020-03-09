AIPAC won’t say whether coronavirus-infected attendees met with lawmakers

WASHINGTON — The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) will not confirm whether it has notified any members of Congress if they met with the two people who attended its policy conference last week in Washington, DC, who have tested positive for coronavirus.

A congressional aide told The Times of Israel that legislators and staffers on Capitol Hill were “freaking out” about whether they had interacted with the infected pro-Israel activists.

AIPAC announced last week that two individuals from Westchester County, New York, who attended its annual conference, had contracted the virus.

It has not said whether those two were among the thousands of activists who met with House and Senate members on March 3, the final day of the confab, when the attendees lobbied legislators and their staff about the group’s agenda items.

Asked by The Times of Israel whether the organization had been in touch with any members of Congress or congressional staff who met with the coronavirus-infected conference attendees, an AIPAC official said they “don’t have anything further — we continue to follow the guidelines by local and federal public health authorities.”

Israeli officials have sent mixed messages about whether conference attendees who returned from Washington need to quarantine. Health Ministry directives cover anyone who attended an international conference, but some attendees have been told that they do not need to self-quarantine.

Roughly 18,000 people attended the AIPAC conference, which took place from March 1-3.

Last week, the powerful lobbying group sent an email to all of the confab’s attendees, speakers, participants, and to congressional and administration offices, that the individuals who tested positive are from New York, where an outbreak has been centered around a Jewish community north of New York City.

“If you test positive for coronavirus, we urge you to inform your local health authorities so they can properly coordinate their response to this situation with the appropriate health authorities,” AIPAC said.

It urged everyone who came to its conference to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to consult with their doctors if they feel ill or have medical questions.

On Saturday, Washington, DC confirmed its first case, the rector of a prominent Episcopal church.