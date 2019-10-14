Anti-Semitic fliers left on cars in New Jersey township
Anti-Semitic fliers left on cars in New Jersey township

Handouts tie Jewish Hollywood producers to pedophilia, make racist statements about Israel

By Marcy Oster Today, 6:02 am 0 Edit
An anti-Semitic flier found on a New Jersey vehicle. (Screenshot/CBS Philly)
JTA — Fliers with what police described as anti-Israel and anti-Jewish messages were left on cars parked near a restaurant and movie theater in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

One of the fliers tied Jewish Hollywood producers to pedophilia and child rape, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia reported. The township is considered a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police told the news outlet that a second flier made racist statements about Israel and a third is about Jews and world finances.

“Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said, CBS reported.

