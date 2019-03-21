Balloon-borne bomb from Gaza explodes in Israel

An explosive device carried by balloons exploded in southern Israel on Thursday after apparently being launched from the Gaza Strip.

A photo released by the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council showed the remains of a rubber tube that had contained the explosive material. The improvised bomb is believed to have detached from the balloons and exploded upon hitting the ground.

A police sapper was called to the scene and disposed of the device.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

מטען צינור שחובר לצרור בלונים התפוצץ בשטח פתוח באזור שער הנגב pic.twitter.com/uTxcNhj9Gy — גלצ (@GLZRadio) March 21, 2019

The launch of incendiary and explosive devices into Israel tied to kites and helium-filled balloons became a common tactic in violent protests along the Gaza border over the past years. Such attacks decreased in frequency since an unofficial truce came into effect in November, but have seen an uptick in recent weeks.

Israel has sometimes carried out retaliatory strikes on Hamas positions in response to balloon launches, as part of its policy of holding the terror group responsible for all attacks from the Palestinian enclave since Hamas seized the territory from the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority in 2007.

So far, no Israelis have been injured by the recent balloon attacks, though damage was caused to a home in the Eshkol region in February. Over the summer of 2018 balloon attacks caused fires in Israel that burned thousands of acres of farmland and nature reserves, as well as causing the deaths of livestock and other animals.

The border clashes are part of the March of Return protests, which call for the right of the descendants of Palestinians displaced in the 1948 Independence War to return to their homes and for an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the enclave. The protests have taken place weekly along the border since last March and have periodically escalated into major flare-ups between the Israeli military and Gaza-based terror groups.

Israel has accused Hamas of orchestrating the riots as a cover to carry out attacks along the border which have included shootings, grenades and improvised explosives, Molotov cocktails, and rock-throwing.