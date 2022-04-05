Daily Briefing April 5: Anti-Zionism, antisemitism brewing in US

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

US correspondent Jacob Magid and New York reporter Luke Tress join host Jessica Steinberg for today’s podcast.

Magid reviews a conversation with Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar about the government’s commitment to building settlements as part of his desire to align with more right-wing members of the coalition.

Tress discusses the details of a recent pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City and several anti-Semitic attacks in New York, as part of an uptick in incidents of those types.

Magid talks about a Chicago synagogue that decided to adopt anti-Zionism as a core value of its congregation and his conversation with the synagogue rabbi.

Tress comments on the recent trial of the Lev Tahor cult leader and the surprising elements of the secretive group, as well as who was in court.

Discussed articles include:

Sa’ar vows government won’t freeze settlement building

‘Intifada until victory’: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in New York

‘Shocked at the viciousness’: Six assailants beat Jewish man on New York City street

Lev Tahor cult leader sentenced to 12 years for kidnapping, child exploitation

