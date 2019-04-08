Deri: Netanyahu’s last-minute campaign blitz threatens allies on right

Shas party leader Aryeh Deri lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, saying his final campaign blitz in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election could come at the expense of his own ultra-Orthodox party or other political allies.

“I feel like my life’s work is in danger. That is my feeling, unfortunately,” he said in a Channel 12 interview. “That’s why I’m feeling ungratefulness [from Netanyahu]. We were the first ones to say we will sit with Netanyahu no matter what, as long as the law permits it.”

Deri warned that Netanyahu’s aggressive media campaign urging right-wing supporters to vote Likud could ultimately sink one or two smaller right-wing parties below the electoral threshold, thus depriving the right of a majority in the Knesset. “Why is he doing this?” Deri wailed.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He said that internal polls have predicted a win for Netanyahu, and that the premier could be “throwing away a sure win” with his aggressive campaign blitz.

On Sunday, Deri said that despite his party’s loyalty toward the prime minister, Netanyahu has shown “ingratitude,” in his attempt to attract Likud voters.

“It hurts me and I even think it’s ingratitude,” Deri said.

In recent days, Netanyahu has issued appeals for support from right-wing voters, saying the right is in danger of losing its hold on power, if Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party emerges from the elections with a lead of four or five seats over Likud.

Despite the expected majority for right-wing factions in the 120-seat Knesset, Netanyahu has pointed to recent comments by President Reuven Rivlin pondering how to choose who should get the first shot at cobbling together a government. The premier has said the president would choose whichever party is the largest, if no prime ministerial candidate has a sufficient number of recommendations from other party leaders to assemble a coalition.

Netanyahu has indicated that he is concerned that Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party, a radical right-wing list, which is soaring in the polls on a pledge to legalize marijuana, and is seen to be heading for five to seven seats, will not recommend him for the premiership, changing the coalition arithmetic.

Feiglin has said he has no preference between Netanyahu and Gantz, and is open to joining a government led by either of them.