Explosion rattles Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon; casualties reported

A loud explosion rocked a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending up a billowing cloud of black smoke and recalling the deadly August 3 explosion that devastated the port of Beirut.

There was no immediate word by officials as to the cause of the explosion in the small town of Ain Qana.

Al-Hadath, citing security sources, reported that the explosion took place at a Hezbollah position. Another channel, Lebanon’s MTV, reported several injured. Both reports remain unconfirmed.

An official with Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.

A Gas Station has reportedly exploded in Ain Qana, Southern #Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/HXLCOFssjA — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) September 22, 2020

According to local media, speculation has focused on the possibility of a gas station explosion or the detonation of a Hezbollah weapons cache.

Ein Qana is in the mountainous Iqleem al-Tuffah region.

The Lebanese army declared the site a closed zone.

Times of Israel staff and AP contributed to this report.