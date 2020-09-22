Explosion rattles Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon; casualties reported
Military declares site in Ain Qana a closed zone, with conflicting reports blast was in a weapons cache or a gas station

By Aaron Boxerman Today, 4:13 pm 0 Edit
Smoke billows in the Lebanese village of Ain Qana after an unexplained explosion, September 22, 2020. (Twitter screen capture)
A loud explosion rocked a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending up a billowing cloud of black smoke and recalling the deadly August 3 explosion that devastated the port of Beirut.

There was no immediate word by officials as to the cause of the explosion in the small town of Ain Qana.

Al-Hadath, citing security sources, reported that the explosion took place at a Hezbollah position. Another channel, Lebanon’s MTV, reported several injured. Both reports remain unconfirmed.

An official with Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.

According to local media, speculation has focused on the possibility of a gas station explosion or the detonation of a Hezbollah weapons cache.

Ein Qana is in the mountainous Iqleem al-Tuffah region.

The Lebanese army declared the site a closed zone.

Times of Israel staff and AP contributed to this report.

