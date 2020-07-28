For Tisha B’Av, learn about the archaeological proof of Jerusalem’s destructions

In this week’s installment of The Times of Israel’s new Behind the Headlines online video series, ToI’s Jewish World and Archaeology editor Amanda Borschel-Dan speaks with Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Joe Uziel about the destruction of ancient Jerusalem in honor of the Tisha B’Av fast day.

Uziel, who was recently named the new head of the IAA’s Dead Sea Scrolls unit, headed up the excavations at Jerusalem’s City of David for the previous eight years. During this period he helped uncover a whole new section of the Western Wall and instituted new scientific techniques of excavation and analysis. Today, researchers can more securely date monumental structures in the ancient city and put ongoing debates to rest.

Uziel will discuss new finds that have recently hit newspaper headlines, as well as the two major periods of widespread destruction in Jerusalem during the fall of the First and Second Temples.

