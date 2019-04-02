Fruit juice diet lands Israeli woman in hospital with brain damage

A woman was hospitalized in Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, outside Tel Aviv, suffering from severe malnutrition and possibly irreversible brain damage after being on a liquid diet for three weeks, Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

After drinking only fruit juices and water on the advice of an unlicensed alternative therapist, the unidentified woman, who is in her forties, was admitted in serious condition on Friday to the hospital, the report said.

The woman weighed less than 40 kilograms (88 pounds) and her body was reportedly in bad shape due to the severe salt imbalance caused by her diet.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The extreme level of malnutrition led to concern that the diet may have resulted in irreversible brain damage.

Alternative therapies are not regulated in Israel and anyone can declare themselves a therapist and consult privately for money.