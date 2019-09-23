Gantz and Netanyahu meet with president to launch unity talks

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday hosted Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Likud counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks toward forming a unity government to break Israel’s current political impasse.

The two met for over two hours at the President’s Residence, first with Rivlin and then alone with talks reportedly centering around who would head the government. Rivlin returned to again speak with Netanyahu and Gantz before the meeting ended.

Rivlin’s office put out a statement saying the sit-down marked a “significant step forward.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rivlin was expected to propose a rotation agreement that would see the two party chiefs switch off as prime minister, though agreement over the order of such a deal remained elusive.

Gantz has insisted he be first under a rotational deal as Blue and White is the largest party and ruled out joining a government with Netanyahu in light of the premier’s pending indictment on graft charges.

The prime minister on the other hand has formed a pact with his right-wing religious partners to not enter a government without them and has called on Blue and White to join a coalition he leads.

Neither Likud nor Blue and White won enough seats together with their allied parties to secure a ruling majority after last week’s elections, necessitating them to look outside their respective blocs to gather enough seats for a coalition.

Netanyahu and Gantz did not speak to the press before the meeting, which was held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Rivlin, who will task a lawmaker with forming the next government, left the two to speak alone an hour after the meeting started.

Gantz and Netanyahu were accompanied by their negotiating teams for coalition talks, indicating they were prepared in the case of a breakthrough during their meeting.

A picture released by the president’s staff showed the three clasping hands.

As Gantz and Netanyahu met alone, Rivlin’s office said he had told Netanyahu and Gantz that Israelis don’t want want another election and the onus was now on them to overcome the gridlock.

“The responsibility for establishing a government falls on you, and the people expect you to find a solution and to prevent further elections, even if it comes at a personal and even ideological cost. This is not the time to exclude people,” he said.

The president also said “a shared and equal government is possible,” reiterating his stance that a coalition including Likud and Blue and White was needed to stave off further elections.

Rivlin told Gantz and Netanyahu that as neither secured a majority of recommendations to form the next government, he had greater leeway in who he would task to do so.

The office said the sides had agreed to not release information to the public at this point.

Netanyahu received 55 recommendations during the consultations from his right-wing bloc, while Gantz got 54 recommendations from center-left parties and most of the Joint List, but the predominantly Arab alliance indicated it would not join his coalition.

Rivlin will decide which candidate to task with assembling the next coalition by next week after wrapping up his meetings with party leaders.

Blue and White and Likud have each leaked to the media that they would like the other to have the first crack at forming a government, on the assumption that it would fail to do so, which would leave the rival party a better chance to build a coalition.

Earlier, Gantz met with Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman, who according to near-final election results holds the balance of power in the Knesset, with Likud and Blue and White both lacking a clear path to a majority without his party.

After the meeting, Liberman said a unity government was a done deal, with only the order of the rotation yet to be hashed out.

Liberman campaigned on forcing a unity government between Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White and Likud if they needed him to form a government and has reiterated this demand since the elections.

During consultations Rivlin held with political parties on Sunday and Monday, Yisrael Beytenu refrained from backing Netanyahu or Gantz to form the next coalition, with Liberman saying the two did not back his proposed unity government and were looking elsewhere to obtain a majority.

The president has the power to appoint one of the elected 120 MKs as the next potential prime minister of Israel. The designated premier must then attempt to cobble together a coalition that wins the support of a majority of Knesset members.

Once a candidate is chosen by the president, that individual has 28 days to present a coalition to the new Knesset and win a vote of confidence. The president is allowed to extend that period by up to 14 days.

If the candidate fails, the second most likely candidate is given a shot at forming a coalition. Should the second candidate fail, new elections are called, unless any of the 120 MKs musters the support of 61 lawmakers backing his leadership.

Last Tuesday’s election was called after a previous round of elections in April did not result in a government. The Knesset was dissolved in late May and a new vote called after Liberman conditioned his entry into Netanyahu’s government on the advancement of a law regulating the military draft for ultra-Orthodox students — a demand rejected by the Haredi political parties.

His refusal to enter the coalition, precipitating new elections, drew a furious response from his ally-turned-foe Netanyahu.