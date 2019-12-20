Got a question about latkes? There’s a hotline for that

Are you stressing out about burning your latkes? Now there’s a quick way to assuage your fears.

On Tuesday, The Nosher Jewish food site launched a hotline where readers can get all their latkes-related questions answered by Jewish food expert Shannon Sarna.

Readers use their cellphone number to sign up for Hanukkah-related cooking tips from Sarna, editor of The Nosher. Those who sign up can ask their questions directly to her.

Sarna told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that she has already received questions on a range of topics, such as how to make gluten-free latkes, which oil to use for frying and how to reheat the potato pancakes.

“We receive questions from our readers all year round, and this was a great way for readers to engage directly with me to ask all their cooking, baking and frying questions,” she said.

The Nosher is owned by 70 Faces Media, the Jewish media company that also owns JTA.