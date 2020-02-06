IDF sending extra combat troops to West Bank as violence surges

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday announced it was sending additional troops to the West Bank in light of the increase in violence in the region.

The military said the decision was made after an “ongoing situational assessment.”

The IDF said it was deploying one extra battalion, which usually comprises a few hundred soldiers.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The decision came after three attacks on Israeli security forces in the West Bank and Jerusalem in the course of Thursday and amid a general spike in tensions and violence between Israel and the Palestinians, with a deadly clash in Jenin, riots elsewhere in the West Bank, and continuing launches of projectiles and explosive devices from Gaza.

This was the third round of reinforcements to be sent to the area since the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict January 28. With the unveiling of the plan, the IDF immediately deployed additional troops to the Jordan Valley. As protests picked up on January 29, the military sent additional combat soldiers to the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority immediately rejected the Trump proposal, which was widely seen as being overwhelmingly biased toward Israel, and threatened to cut all security cooperation with Israel.

In the week and a half since the plan’s release, the military has noted a significant increase in violence in the West Bank.

“We are dealing with a week that has been relatively violent,” IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said on Thursday morning, citing increased riots, resistance to arrests and general friction in the West Bank.

On Thursday afternoon, a soldier was lightly wounded in a shooting attack along a highway in the central West Bank on Thursday afternoon.

The Israel Defense Forces said a gunman opened fire at a group of soldiers who were stationed near the Parsa Junction outside the Dolev settlement, northwest of Ramallah on Thursday afternoon. The troops opened fire at the suspect and launched a manhunt to find him.

The soldier sustained a light wound to the head, with the bullet grazing him, and was fully conscious, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

The reported drive-by shooting was Thursday’s third attack on Israeli troops, following a predawn car-ramming that injured 12 in Jerusalem and a shooting attack near the entrance to the Temple Mount in which a Border Police officer was lightly wounded.

Thursday also saw significant clashes in Jenin during the demolition of a terrorist’s home, in which a Palestinian police officer and a Palestinian police cadet were killed in separate incidents under unclear circumstances.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian teenager was also shot dead by Israeli troops as he threw a Molotov cocktail at them in Hebron, the military said.