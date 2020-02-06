12 wounded, 1 seriously, in suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem

At least twelve people were wounded, including one person in a serious condition, in a suspected car-ramming terror attack in central Jerusalem early Thursday morning, police and medics said.

The incident occurred near Jerusalem’s First Station, a popular entertainment hub. Police said the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”

Magen David Adom medics said among the wounded was a “youth in his twenties who was a serious condition, unconscious and suffering major trauma.”

A second man was moderately injured with wounds to his limbs. the rest were lightly hurt and being evacuated to hospitals in the city.