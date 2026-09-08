Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

US lawmaker says UK firms boycotting West Bank settlements will face heavy restrictions in Florida

Today, 3:30 am
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US Congressman Randy Fein says that any British company involved in a potential trade ban with Israeli settlements in the West Bank will be barred from doing any business in Florida that requires contact with local authorities, under a law he passed.

“Florida is one of Britain’s largest trading partners. They should understand that their vanity project in support of Muslim terror could cost them billions of dollars,” Fein tweets.

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