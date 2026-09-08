US lawmaker says UK firms boycotting West Bank settlements will face heavy restrictions in Florida
US Congressman Randy Fein says that any British company involved in a potential trade ban with Israeli settlements in the West Bank will be barred from doing any business in Florida that requires contact with local authorities, under a law he passed.
“Florida is one of Britain’s largest trading partners. They should understand that their vanity project in support of Muslim terror could cost them billions of dollars,” Fein tweets.
As the British government considers forcing British companies to boycott portions of Israel, it should be aware that a Florida law that I passed as a member of the Legislature would ban any British company forced to comply from doing business with any state or local government in…
— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 7, 2026
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Entrepreneur Oren Dobronsky gives up reserved Likud spot, claims he’ll be minister for AI issues
- Report: UK may impose trade embargo on settlements tomorrow; Smotrich, Ben Gvir urge far-reaching responses
- Police: Haredi protesters trying to damage Jerusalem light rail line, officers working to disperse them
The Times of Israel Community.