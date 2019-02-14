Ilhan Omar clashes with Elliott Abrams in US Congress over rights record

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Twentieth and 21st century lightning rods clashed Wednesday in the US Congress’ hallowed halls in the persons of Elliott Abrams, the Jewish Reagan-era official often accused of looking away from atrocities in Central America, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, a freshman fresh out of an anti-Semitism controversy.

Abrams appeared before the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss his latest job as the Trump administration envoy to efforts to pacify Venezuela.

Much of the West, including the United States, rejects the presidency of socialist president Nicolas Maduro, and considers the country’s leader to be National Assembly President Juan Guaido.

Abrams wanted to talk plans and policy but a number of Democrats would not let him shake his past in Ronald Reagan’s era. He was the point man for that administration’s alliance with Latin American right-wing militias and governments.

Abrams in 1982 derided as propaganda reports of a massacre carried out by the Salvadorean army in El Mozote; it was later verified that troops killed more than 800 civilians.

Abrams also pleaded guilty to withholding from Congress information about the Iran-Contra guns for hostages affair, the signature Reagan presidency scandal.

Omar, who this week apologized for a tweet falsely accusing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of paying lawmakers to be pro-Israel, was especially confrontational.

Pressed by Omar to confirm, as he once said, that he believed the US legacy in El Salvador was “fabulous,” Abrams was happy to, saying that the US had midwifed democracy in the country. Omar asked him if he thought the El Mozote massacre was “fabulous.” Abrams said that was “ridiculous” and complained to committee chairman Rep. Eliot Engel that he was under attack.

Omar also asked how the committee could be expected to trust anything Abrams would say, a non-question question that also led Abrams to appeal to the chairman.

For all the rhetorical bomb-throwing, the son of a Jewish immigration lawyer and the refugee from Somalia both agreed that protecting human rights is an American interest.

“Does the interests of the United States include protecting human rights and include protecting people from genocide?” Omar asked.

“That is always the position of the United States,” Abrams said.

Their exchange, shared widely on social media, was an ideological Rorschach test. Abram’s supporters said Omar was bullying a longtime public servant and strong defender of Israel. Omar’s defenders insisted a neoconservative champion of realpolitik was getting his just deserts.