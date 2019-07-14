Jewish Labour member hosts Jordanian MP who endorsed terror attacks on Israelis

A senior member of the UK Labour Party met last week in London with a Jordanian lawmaker who has voiced support for terror attacks against Israelis and called for tearing up the peace deal between his country and Israel.

Yahya al-Saud, a member of Jordan’s House of Representatives, posted a picture to his Facebook account Friday of himself with Labour MP Fabian Hamilton outside the Houses of Parliament.

Hamilton, who is Jewish, was appointed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 as shadow minister for peace and disarmament.

According to al-Saud, he and other members of the Jordanian parliament’s Palestine Committee met with Hamilton at the House of Commons, where they discussed stopping Israel’s “racist” practices toward the Palestinians, as well other aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Al-Saud also met with members of the House of Lords, among them Jenny Tonge, who has a history of making anti-Semitic statements.

The Jordanian MP has on a number of occasions backed violence against Israel, including suicide bombings, and said the 1994 Israeli-Jordanian peace agreement “has brought nothing but disasters to the Jordanian people.”

He has also called to “liberate our holy places from the plundering Jews” and said he is “a slave to whoever takes me to Palestine as a fighter,” according to the Middle East Media Research Institute watchdog.

Hamilton’s meeting with al-Saud came as Labour faced fresh criticism over its handling of anti-Semitism in its ranks after a BBC program that aired last week said allies of Corbyn interfered in probes into instances of Jew hatred.