Leading Democrat warns Kahanists in coalition ‘can’t be good’ for US-Israel ties
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, a prospective candidate for party’s presidential nomination, says he doesn’t like fact Netanyahu brokered deal to unite Otzma Yehudit with Jewish Home
Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who is a prospective candidate for his party’s presidential nomination, said the inclusion of a far-right political party in Israel’s government would likely adversely affect Israel’s relationship with the United States.
“The ascendance of the far right is always a concern to a lot of us,” Brown told JTA on Tuesday at a reception organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America when asked about a deal that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brokered to bring together the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power), and Jewish Home parties in an attempt to shore up his right-wing bloc.
“When I look at their past, it’s a troubling situation,” Brown said of Otzma Yehudit which has its roots in the racist teachings of the assassinated Israeli-American rabbi Meir Kahane.
“I’ll see how it plays out, but it can’t be good for our relationship. It’s his call what he does,” Brown said of Netanyahu, “but I don’t like that he’s doing it.”
Brown has yet to announce but has toured early nominating states.
Last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who is a declared presidential candidate, denounced Jewish Power without mentioning Netanyahu.
