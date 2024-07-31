The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik wins men’s under-100 kg repechage match in Paris, advances to bronze medal match
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik defeats the Netherlands’ Michael Korrel with an ippon in the repechage round of the men’s under-100kg weight class at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to a bronze medal match later today.
Earlier, Paltchik, 24, beat Mongolia’s Batkhuyagiin Gonchigsüren in his initial match, and then won against France’s Aurélien Diesse in the round of 16 before losing to Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev — who is ranked first in the world — in the quarterfinal.
Nasrallah: Israel has crossed a red line, must expect rage and revenge
At the funeral for slain Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr, the terror group’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah says that while “Israelis are happy now,” they have “crossed a red line” and must now expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts supporting Gaza,” in reference to Iran-backed groups in the Middle East.
Shukr’s assassination was not a response to the rocket attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in which 12 children were killed, but rather was an act of war, he adds. Hezbollah is “paying the price for its support to Gaza and to the Palestinian people.”
The Shiite group, however, is now beyond the support phase, Nasrallah adds, declaring an “open battle on all fronts.”
Safed hospital: Two kids seriously hurt in Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday now in moderate condition
Ziv Medical Center in Safed says that two children seriously wounded in the northern Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday are now in moderate condition.
Three other children are in good condition.
An injured man is in good condition in the ophthalmology department.
Nasrallah says war with Israel entered new phase, reiterates claim Hezbollah not responsible for Majdal Shams attack
Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah says that the war with Israel has entered a new phase, and reiterates his claim that the terror group is not responsible for a rocket strike that killed 12 children in a soccer field in the northern Druze village of Majdal Shams on Saturday.
He says Hezbollah would have admitted if it made a mistake and killed civilians.
US and Israeli intelligence has indicated that the rocket was fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah.
Nasrallah notes global calls to calm tensions after Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut yesterday morning.
Israeli archer Roy Dror loses in first round in Paris, gets knocked out of contention
Israeli archer Roy Dror, 19, loses 6-2 to the Netherlands’ Steve Wijler in his first round in the men’s individual competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is knocked out of contention.
NYT: Haniyeh was killed by sophisticated bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse months ago; US officials ‘assess’ that Israel responsible
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed this week by a sophisticated, remote-controlled bomb that was smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse he was staying in, not a missile as has been widely reported, according to the New York Times.
According to the report, which cites seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and a US official, the explosive device was covertly smuggled into the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps building in Tehran about two months ago.
The Iranian officials, who are members of the IRGC, say the precision of the hit was reminiscent of the remote-operated machine gun that a Mossad team used to kill top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020.
There has been no official comment from Israel on Haniyeh’s assassination, though it has been widely attributed to Jerusalem.
The Times report cites five Middle Eastern officials saying that “Israeli intelligence officials briefed the United States and other Western governments on the details of the operation in the immediate aftermath.”
Moreover, it says, “several US officials who requested anonymity” have reached the “assessment” that Israel was responsible for the assassination.
Haniyeh had arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian. The officials quoted by the Times say the bomb that killed Haniyeh and his bodyguard was detonated remotely.
The report notes that the guesthouse is used for retreats, secret meetings, and “housing prominent guests” such as Haniyeh.
The officials cited by the Times note that while the explosion shattered windows and collapsed a portion of the wall of the compound, there was minimal damage to the building itself, indicating that it was unlikely to have been a missile strike.
Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas after the Gaza-based terror group’s devastating October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.
Smotrich announces first meeting of committee to examine defense spending amid ongoing war
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announces that a public committee to examine defense spending will convene next Sunday under the auspices of the National Security Council.
The committee, which is set to be chaired by Brigadier General (Res.) Prof. Jacob Nagel, will include representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Ministry, Defense Ministry and IDF, and will engage in an “examination of [the IDF’s] force structure and the defense budget to examine its suitability for the war and the security challenges facing the State of Israel.”
Welcoming the first committee as “a first step in the right direction,” Smotrich asserts that its role is important for the “continued management of the economic aspect of Israel’s security.”
“The Simchat Torah massacre [October 7] sharpened for all of us the critical need to reexamine the force structure and the way the defense budget is distributed. I am confident that the work of the committee in cooperation with all the parties will contribute significantly to the strength of the Israeli security system,” he says.
This May, following an extended fight with the defense establishment, Smotrich announced that he had reached an agreement with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to establish the committee.
Smotrich and Gallant had engaged in a public battle over the defense budget, with the finance minister previously threatening that he would not approve any “strategic and long-term future force build-up” until after the committee published its recommendations, claiming that “doing the same thing over and over again without learning from past mistakes will bring us a disaster.”
Finance Ministry to cut Haredi school systems from state bank accounts
The Finance Ministry informs two Haredi education systems with state funding and huge deficits that they will be cut off from state-controlled bank accounts and budget-related computer systems on September 1.
The move by Accountant General Yali Rotenberg does not signify any reduction in funding for the two education systems, The Marker reports. It does, however, steer the two entities toward greater financial independence and may mean layoffs and other consequences if they fail to cover their deficits of hundreds of millions of shekels.
Rotenberg announces the move in letters to Eliezer Sorotzkin and Avigdor Ohana, the heads of the Independent Education and Fountain of Torah Education organizations, which are affiliated, respectively, with the Shas Sephardi Haredi movement and its Ashkenazi counterpart, United Torah Judaism.
The two organizations will be disaffiliated from and lose access to the computer networks of the state, the letter says. The finance and education ministries will continue to monitor the groups’ financial conduct through an external oversight body, it adds. The two groups will also lose access to the government’s bank accounts and are required to set up their own accounts, where the state will deposit funding, which today stands at about NIS 3.5 billion ($924 million) annually.
This could expose the two groups to the consequences of their tendency to go over their budgets. They currently have a joint deficit of about NIS 600 million ($158 million).
The two organizations will no longer be eligible for services by state accountants, the letter adds.
The system could make the groups insolvent, which would empower the treasury to take over aspects of their administration to remedy their finance, including through layoffs and restructuring, according to The Marker.
IDF limiting transportation of hazardous materials to factories in northern Israel as precautionary measure
The IDF has been monitoring and limiting the transportation of hazardous materials to several factories in northern Israel as a precautionary measure, as the country braces for a response to the assassinations this week of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
According to a military source, the Home Front Command has not ordered any of the relevant factories to halt their operations.
Ynet news reported last night that the Strauss ice cream factory in Acre was forced to halt operations because it was told to clear out the ammonia gas it normally uses, which may be harmful to the public in the event of a rocket attack.
In response to a query, the IDF says: “The Home Front Command maintains continuous contact with all the factories… which includes daily audits and ongoing situation assessments together with the local authorities and the Environmental Protection Ministry. This is to maintain readiness and a complete picture of the amount of hazardous materials.”
Saudi crown prince to host PA’s Abbas next week — Palestinian officials tell ToI
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, two senior Palestinian officials tell The Times of Israel.
Riyadh has intensified its engagement with the Palestinians over the past two years amid negotiations with the Biden administration about the kingdom signing a normalization deal with Israel.
Saudi Arabia has conditioned its agreement on Israel establishing a pathway to a future Palestinian state — a nonstarter for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, particularly as the war in Gaza sparked by the Hamas terror group’s October 7 attack drags on.
With a normalization agreement effectively off the table until at least the US presidential election, Abbas and bin Salman will try and calibrate their approaches to Washington, preparing for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump to enter the White House in January, one of the Palestinian officials says.
Abbas’s visit will come less than a week after the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and the two leaders will discuss its impact on the ongoing war in Gaza, according to both Palestinian officials.
The PA has long aimed to restore Saudi financial assistance, which dried up in 2016.
Ramallah has made progress toward that end and hopes that next week’s meeting will move Riyadh further in that direction, according to one of the Palestinian officials.
Abbas last met with bin Salman in Riyadh two months ago.
