Police allow Jews back onto Temple Mount following clashes

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Gantz says he may agree to rotation deal with Netanyahu if he’s PM first
After repeatedly insisting over the last six months that he would not agree to sit in a government alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to pending corruption charges against the premier, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz admits that he may agree if the premier offers him a rotation deal in which Gantz leads the country for two years, then Netanyahu.
“I don’t think Netanyahu would have taken that risk, but had he offered a rotation with me being first, we could start talking about that,” Gantz tells the Ynet website.
Norway mosque shooting ‘attempted act of terror’ — police
The shooting at a mosque near Oslo is being treated as an “attempted act of terror,” Norwegian police say, with the suspect appearing to harbor far-right, anti-immigrant views.
“We are looking at an attempted act of terror,” acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold tells a press conference after yesterday’s incident left one man injured.
— AFP
Jews allowed back into Temple Mount following clashes
Police decide to let Jews enter the Temple Mount for the second time today, at the time when afternoon visits normally begin, following clashes this morning with Palestinian rioters.
Thus far the visits are quieter than in the morning since there are significantly fewer Muslim worshipers inside the flashpoint site. Some are calling “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) in the direction of the Jewish visitors.
נכנסים פעם נוספת להר. הפעם הרבה פחות מוסלמים בפנים, ובהתאם העליה עוברת בשקט יחסי. קריאות אללה וואכבר לעבר העולים היהודים אבל שום דבר חריג מעבר pic.twitter.com/hJiThXrSYQ
— יובל שגב Yuval Segev (@segev_yuval) August 11, 2019
