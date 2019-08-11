Epstein wasn’t closely monitored, left without cellmate before suicide — report

Financier and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide over the weekend, was not closely monitored by prison guards who were supposed to be checking on him every thirty minutes, the New York Times reports, citing a US law enforcement official with knowledge of the detention.

He was also left alone in his cell, with his cellmate moved out, just two weeks after he attempted to take his own life for the first time, the report says.

The move was also said to violate the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s standard protocol.