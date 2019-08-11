Court forbids gender segregation in concert planned by Afula municipality

Army Radio reports that a woman “famous around the world” who “fled” to Israel to give birth has had her daughter taken away from her by welfare authorities.

The unnamed woman tells the news outlet that the baby was taken from a friend who was taking care of her for the night, and only the next day was she notified by a text message that the baby had been taken away.

“I want to tell the family who has her: Don’t get used to it. I am fighting for her and I will get her back,” she says.

The friend, who also hasn’t been named, says she and the mother had been taking care of the baby together, and “everything was perfect” until welfare took her. “She is perfectly capable of taking care of the girl alone,” she in quoted as saying.