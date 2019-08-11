Islamic Jihad calls for ‘escalation’ against Israel after Temple Mount clashes

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group calls for an escalation of attacks on Israeli targets in response to its “terrorism” on the Temple Mount, saying today’s events require the formulation of a “national position” on the matter.

“The occupation’s crimes in Jerusalem, Gaza and the rest of Palestine require a national position to escalate the confrontation,” the group says in a statement, according to Islamic Jihad-linked Palestine Today. “We salute our people in Jerusalem and the occupied lands of ’48 who are defending the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“We call for an escalation of rising up and resisting the occupation as the sole option to defeating its arrogance and responding to its terrorism and aggression,” it continues. “The Zionist enemy is attempting to impose a plan to take complete control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and divide it. We hold the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the ramifications of its aggression and crimes and we affirm that what it is doing will be met with a Palestinian response. The resistance will continue to operate despite all the forms of oppression and terrorism the enemy practices.”

— Adam Rasgon