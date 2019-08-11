Clashes erupt in Arad after police raid warehouse that was turned into synagogue

Clashes erupt between policemen and ultra-Orthodox men in the southern city of Arad, after officers raided a warehouse belonging to a local youth group that was allegedly broken into and turned into a synagogue.

The Arad municipality says teenagers from the Hebrew Scouts Movement in Israel came and found the place locked from the inside, with air conditioning and noise inside. When they knocked on the door, everything went silent and they alerted authorities.

The municipality says officers and other officials came today to break the locks and return the structure to its owners. That sparked clashes with protesters who lightly injured the municipality director and a councilwoman. One ultra-Orthodox man was arrested.