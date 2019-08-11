The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Incendiary balloon from Gaza sparks fire in southern Israel
A balloon-borne incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip has sparked a fire in southern Israel amid rising tensions along the border, the local fire department says.
The blaze in the Sha’ar Hanegev region was quickly extinguished and did not spread, a spokesperson for the fire department says.
“An investigator from the Ashkelon Station of the Fire and Rescue Services determined that the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon,” the spokesman says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Jordan slams ‘barefaced Israeli violations’ in Temple Mount
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry slams Israel for using force against Palestinians at the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
“The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry condemns the continuation of barefaced Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the last of which was Israeli forces’ aggression against worshipers and members of the Jerusalem Awqaf’s administrative staff in the noble sanctuary,” Sufyan Qudah, the ministry’s spokesman, says in a statement.
Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police forces on the Temple Mount this morning.
According to the Israel Police, thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered near the Mughrabi Gate during the morning and began throwing rocks and other objects at police forces.
Police said it decided to clear those rioting on the Temple Mount with “dispersal means.”
Qudah also says that Jordan sent a letter of protest to Israel through official diplomatic channels and called on it to “respect the sanctity of the mosque and the feelings of the worshipers.”
Sunday marks both the start of Eid al-Adha, an Islamic holiday commemorating the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, and the Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av, when Jews mourn the destruction of the temples that once stood on the Temple Mount and other disasters in Jewish history.
— Adam Rasgon
Gantz says he may agree to rotation deal with Netanyahu if he’s PM first
After repeatedly insisting over the last six months that he would not agree to sit in a government alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to pending corruption charges against the premier, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz admits that he may agree if the premier offers him a rotation deal in which Gantz leads the country for two years, then Netanyahu.
“I don’t think Netanyahu would have taken that risk, but had he offered a rotation with me being first, we could start talking about that,” Gantz tells the Ynet website.
Norway mosque shooting ‘attempted act of terror’ — police
The shooting at a mosque near Oslo is being treated as an “attempted act of terror,” Norwegian police say, with the suspect appearing to harbor far-right, anti-immigrant views.
“We are looking at an attempted act of terror,” acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold tells a press conference after yesterday’s incident left one man injured.
— AFP
Jews allowed back into Temple Mount following clashes
Police decide to let Jews enter the Temple Mount for the second time today, at the time when afternoon visits normally begin, following clashes this morning with Palestinian rioters.
Thus far the visits are quieter than in the morning since there are significantly fewer Muslim worshipers inside the flashpoint site. Some are calling “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) in the direction of the Jewish visitors.
נכנסים פעם נוספת להר. הפעם הרבה פחות מוסלמים בפנים, ובהתאם העליה עוברת בשקט יחסי. קריאות אללה וואכבר לעבר העולים היהודים אבל שום דבר חריג מעבר pic.twitter.com/hJiThXrSYQ
— יובל שגב Yuval Segev (@segev_yuval) August 11, 2019
