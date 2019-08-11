Norway mosque shooting ‘attempted act of terror’ — police

After repeatedly insisting over the last six months that he would not agree to sit in a government alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to pending corruption charges against the premier, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz admits that he may agree if the premier offers him a rotation deal in which Gantz leads the country for two years, then Netanyahu.

“I don’t think Netanyahu would have taken that risk, but had he offered a rotation with me being first, we could start talking about that,” Gantz tells the Ynet website.