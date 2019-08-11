Iran’s navy chief warns any Israeli presence in Gulf could ‘spark war’

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy, Alireza Tangsiri, warns that “any illegitimate presence by the Zionists in the waters of the Persian Gulf could spark a war,” according to the Al-Mayadeen Lebanese website.

The remark follows reports and statements about Israel potentially taking part in a US-led international mission to secure Western vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran seized several oil tankers amid escalating tensions over US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Tangsiri warns that “whenever our commanders wish so, they are able to detain any ship, even if it is accompanied by American and British forces.”