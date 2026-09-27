Documentary on Israel’s Hezbollah pager operation, ‘Paging Hezbollah,’ to be released next month

A documentary on Israel’s exploding-pager operation against Hezbollah will be released next month, with a trailer showing interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Mossad chief David Barnea.

The documentary, called “Paging Hezbollah,” is about the lead-up to the September 2024 operation, in which thousands of beepers belonging to Hezbollah operatives simultaneously exploded, killing 39 people and wounding more than 3,400.

The movie is directed by Justin Folk, director of documentaries “Am I Racist?” and “What is a Woman?” produced by The Daily Wire, a US conservative political outlet founded by right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro.

The trailer, released ahead of the weekend, shows Barnea saying, “So, I said, you have to turn this pager into a bomb.”

At the end of the trailer, Netanyahu says, “That handful of TNT changed the world.”

Years of planning. Thousands of devices. One operation hidden in plain sight. Paging Hezbollah – in theaters October 30. pic.twitter.com/wDTlNzoN5N — Paging Hezbollah (@paginghezbollah) September 24, 2026