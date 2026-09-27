Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Documentary on Israel’s Hezbollah pager operation, ‘Paging Hezbollah,’ to be released next month

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A documentary on Israel’s exploding-pager operation against Hezbollah will be released next month, with a trailer showing interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Mossad chief David Barnea.

The documentary, called “Paging Hezbollah,” is about the lead-up to the September 2024 operation, in which thousands of beepers belonging to Hezbollah operatives simultaneously exploded, killing 39 people and wounding more than 3,400.

The movie is directed by Justin Folk, director of documentaries “Am I Racist?” and “What is a Woman?” produced by The Daily Wire, a US conservative political outlet founded by right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro.

The trailer, released ahead of the weekend, shows Barnea saying, “So, I said, you have to turn this pager into a bomb.”

At the end of the trailer, Netanyahu says, “That handful of TNT changed the world.”

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