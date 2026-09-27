Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Smotrich demands AG retract delay to E1 tender, accuses her of election interference

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 3:24 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visits Meir La’aretz Farm, a settlement in the West Bank, during the holiday of Sukkot, as part of his election campaign, September 27, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visits Meir La’aretz Farm, a settlement in the West Bank, during the holiday of Sukkot, as part of his election campaign, September 27, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demands that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara retract her instruction to delay the advancement of the highly contentious E1 settlement project, accusing her of interfering in the election.

He also calls on the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, to “ensure” that the attorney general does not become an “active player” in the election, which is exactly a month away.

Baharav-Miara recently ordered a month-long postponement of the deadline for submitting proposals for a tender to build 1,200 housing units in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim until after the October 27 election, asserting that advancement of the project could be used in electioneering.

“Gali Baharav-Miara is trying to stop the construction in E1. She is interfering in the election campaign and working for [Yashar party leader] Gadi Eisenkot,” claims Smotrich, who has spearheaded the government’s massive expansion of West Bank settlements. Eisenkot has criticized the timing of the E1 tenders but has not said he would cancel the project.

In a letter to the attorney general, Smotrich insists that the E1 tender process has nothing to do with the election, describing it as “the direct and professional continuation of technical processes began long before the election period.”

The E1 project was approved in August 2025 after years of delays, and the Housing Ministry published a tender for the construction of the first lot of housing units in August this year.

“I call on Justice Sohlberg… [to] ensure that the attorney general and her people do not turn into active players in the election campaign in an attempt to back up the left, prevent the right from forming a government, and to enable the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of the State of Israel,” says Smotrich.

The E1 project is extremely controversial since it essentially cuts off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers, from Ramallah to the north of Jerusalem, Bethlehem to the south, and the Palestinian neighborhoods of East Jerusalem.

Smotrich called the approval of the E1 plan a “significant step that practically erases the two-state delusion” when it received final authorization last year.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.