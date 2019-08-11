Arab MK Tibi says he doesn’t accept ‘any Jewish presence’ at Temple Mount

Ahmad Tibi, a lawmaker with the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties, tells Channel 13: “I don’t accept any attempt to pray or Jewish presence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He is referring to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the holiest site for Jews and the third-holiest for Muslims, where police clashed this morning with Palestinian rioters who had tried to block Jews from entering the site on the fast day of Tisha B’Av, which coincides this year with the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

Tibi entered the Temple Mount this morning, despite a ban on all MKs from entering the contested compound, and was hit with tear gas during police’s efforts to enable the Jews’ entry.