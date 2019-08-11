Jordanian FM claims Israel’s ‘absurd actions’ an attempt to change status quo

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi claims Israel is trying to alter the sensitive status quo in the contested holy sites in Jerusalem over clashes between police and Muslim rioters who attempted to block Jews from entering the Temple Mount on the fast day of Tisha B’Av, which coincided with the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

“We completely condemn Israel’s violations of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Safadi says in an Arabic-language tweet. “The occupation authorities’ absurd actions and attempts to change the status quo in occupied Jerusalem will only lead to the conflict being exacerbated and the situation blowing up…We call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and pressure Israel to stop its violations.”

Safadi also posts a statement in English, which is slightly differently worded.