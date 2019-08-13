home page Live Now Likud rejects AG’s opinion that hidden cameras at polls could be illegal Ruling party slams Avichai Mandelblit’s legal missive as ‘unacceptable,’ says barring cameras ‘could hurt democracy and the purity of elections’ By TOI staff Today, 1:57 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares A hidden camera allegedly snuck into a polling station in an Arab town by a Likud observer during parliamentary elections on April 9, 2019. (Courtesy Hadash-Ta'al) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen. read more: Israel & the Region Liveblog Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares comments
comments