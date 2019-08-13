The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Hamas launches outreach campaign to Gaza families
Hamas announces a public outreach campaign to families in the Gaza Strip, which the terror group has ruled for more than a decade.
Hamas spokesman Abdelatif al-Qanou writes on Facebook that the campaign, which started today, will include Hamas officials and members, visiting 700 families in Gaza over three days.
He adds that the campaign “comes in the context of [Hamas] building bridges of communication with our people’s families, elders and local leaders and strengthening the bonds of solidarity with them.”
Photos posted on social media show Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar meeting with families in Gaza.
— Adam Rasgon
Gibraltar denies seized Iranian tanker slated for release
MADRID — A senior official in Gibraltar is denying reports that an Iranian tanker seized near the British overseas territory is poised to be released.
The official says a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency that the Grace 1 tanker is leaving tonight are “untrue.”
He speaks on condition of anonymity in line with government rules.
The tanker was seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar, on the tip of southern Spain. It is suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, and its seizure deepened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.
The Gibraltar government says it is seeking to “de-escalate” the situation over the Grace 1.
The Gibraltar Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the case on Thursday.
— AP
5-year-old girl found chained up in apartment wasn’t known to authorities
The 5-year-old girl found chained to a shower door yesterday in the central Israeli city of Lod was never entered into the national population registry, a police spokesperson tells the Lod Magistrate’s Court.
More details are emerging about the case a day after police broke down the door to the apartment where the girl was found tied up and bearing signs of severe long-term neglect.
The girl’s mother and father, aged 36 and 41, are both under arrest. The Lod court extends their remand until Monday, citing the need to prevent the parents from obstructing the investigation.
Both parents are on their second marriage, family members tell Hebrew media today. The father has fathered 15 children, 12 with his first wife and three with his current one.
Family members surmise that the girl found yesterday, who was not known to them, may be the mother’s eldest, born during her first marriage.
Shaked cries whataboutism after Barak calls ombudsman a ‘rag’
Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked rebukes former premier Ehud Barak for calling the new state comptroller a “rag” for his new appointments to a key oversight committee, dubbing it a “violent attack.”
“I wonder if we’ll hear cries about the death of democracy,” she tweets in a message apparently aimed at critics who have censured right-wing figures for criticizing the courts and law enforcement.
Shaked, a former justice minister, says others would have reacted differently to Barak’s comments had they been made by Yamina lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich, who earlier this week decried a court ruling barring a gender-segregated concert from being held at a public park.
Gaza fire balloon sparks blaze in south
A fire that broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council was sparked by an incendiary balloon launched from the Gaza Strip, according to Hebrew media reports.
Firefighters are working to gain control of the blaze and stop it from spreading.
Barak calls ombudsman a ‘rag’ over new picks to Permits Committee
Former prime minister Ehud Barak has harsh words for new State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman for announcing the expansion of a key oversight committee that has rejected Prime Minister Netanyahu’s request to receive outside funding to foot his legal defense.
After the three members of Permits Committee resigned last week after feuding with Englman, the ombudsman announced yesterday he would expand the number of members of the committee from three to eight. A number of the new members Englman has picked for the committee reportedly have ties with Netanyahu’s Likud party.
“The wretched servant of a Netanyahu, a rag,” Barak, who is running for the upcoming elections with Democratic Camp alliance, says of Englman in an interview with Army Radio.
“A disgrace to the institution of the State Comptroller. People were appointed to the Permits Committee who themselves are in conflicts of interest,” Barak adds.
Before its previous members resigned, the Permits Committee ordered Netanyahu to return some $300,000 he received from his cousin to help pay his legal bills in a trio of graft cases he is implicated in.
According to a Channel 13 report last week, Englman lashed out at the committee members during a meeting for ordering Netanyahu to return the funds, saying they overstepped their authority.
Flight attendant who died from measles named as Rotem Amitai
An El Al flight attendant who died four months after contracting measles is named by Hebrew media as Rotem Amitai.
Amitai, 43, was a mother of three.
“Rotem was a wonderful woman and a devoted mother. We are mourning and hurting over her premature death,” her family says in a statement quoted by Hebrew media.
Odeh: Hidden cameras part of ‘right-wing offensive’ against Arab Israelis
Joint (Arab) List MK Ayman Odeh weighs in on the ruling Likud party’s criticism of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s legal opinion stating the placement of concealed cameras at polling stations could be illegal.
“Even the attorney general understands that placing cameras at polling stations is part of the all-out right-wing offensive against Arab citizens and the delegitimization of the [Arab] political leadership,” Odeh writes on Twitter.
He also charges that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads Likud, is afraid of Arab Israelis.
“Bibi, you’re scared of Arabs but we’re not scared of you. We won’t give into the intimidation tactics of government of incitement and hatred,” Odeh says.
Radiation up to ’16 times’ the norm near Russia blast site
MOSCOW — Radiation levels are up to 16 times the norm in a nearby town after an explosion at a Russian missile testing site, the national weather service says today.
The explosion at the Arctic facility on Thursday killed five scientists with Russia’s nuclear agency, which later confirmed they were involved in testing new weapons. More victims were hospitalized.
Rosgidromet, the weather monitoring service, says its sensors in Severodvinsk, a town about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Nyonoksa test site, registered gamma radiation exceeding background levels by “four to 16 times.”
Rosgidromet says the levels were higher at six out of eight of its stations in Severodvinsk and that levels returned to normal after 2.5 hours.
One of the sensors registers a level of 1.78 microsieverts per hour, well above the local average but far below dangerous levels.
Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency has said its staff were providing support for the “isotope power source” of a missile and were thrown into the sea from the testing platform by the force of the explosion.
US experts have linked the incident to the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.
— AFP
2 minors nabbed over swastika graffiti in Jerusalem’s Old City
Two minors were arrested yesterday for spray-painting swastikas and other graffiti on the walls of a street in Jerusalem’s Old City, police say.
The 16-year-olds are under investigation for suspected property damage and committing a crime with a racial motive, according to a police statement.
They will be brought for a hearing today at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.
Suspected ‘price tag’ vandalism found in Palestinian village
A rights group is reporting vandalism was discovered in a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank in a suspected “price tag” attack by Jewish extremists.
Yesh Din says residents of Yatma awoke to find “Jews will not be silent” spray-painted on a building at the entrance to the village. Stars of David were also spray-painted on a number of cars that had their tires slashed, according to the group.
“Price tag” is a term used to describe vandalism and violence carried out by Jewish extremists against Palestinians, the army and other targets in retaliation for policies they consider anti-settler.
Kremlin defends police crackdown on opposition protests
MOSCOW — The Kremlin is defending the police response to recent protests in Moscow and downplays the huge demonstrations.
“We believe the firm action of law enforcement to curb public unrest was absolutely justified,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says today. “We do not agree with those who call what is happening a political crisis.”
Since mid-July tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Moscow demanding free elections after the exclusion of several opposition figures from local polls next month.
Police detained hundreds after a huge rally on Saturday and nearly 1,400 at a protest late last month. Some protesters were injured in the crackdown.
“Law enforcement agencies are fulfilling their duties and do everything necessary to ensure security during sanctioned rallies,” Peskov says.
The protests are among the largest since a wave of demonstrations in 2011 and 2012 when Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency after serving a term as prime minister.
Putin has not commented on the Moscow protests.
Peskov says Putin has “paid attention to what is happening” but has not commented because “every day in Russia a huge number events take place.”
— AFP
Iran says in touch with UK over tanker seized off Gibraltar
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s port authority says today it has been in contact with British authorities as part of efforts to secure the release of a tanker seized off Gibraltar.
Gibraltar — a British overseas territory — seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4 with the help of British Royal Marines on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
A court in Gibraltar is to decide the fate of the ship on Thursday, when an order for its detention lapses.
The deputy head of Iran’s port authority, Jalil Eslami, says in a report by state news agency IRNA that Britain had shown an interest in overcoming the problem and documents had been exchanged.
“Efforts from Iran and the port organisation have been made for the release of this ship,” he is quoted as saying.
“I hope this problem will be resolved in the near future and that the ship can continue its movement with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Gibraltar and US officials believed the tanker was destined for Syria to deliver oil, in violation of separate sets of EU and US sanctions.
Iran called the seizure of the ship “piracy” and warned it would not let the interception go unanswered.
On July 19, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards impounded the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking “international maritime rules.”
— AFP
Likud rejects AG’s opinion that hidden cameras at polls could be illegal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is slamming Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s legal opinion from last week that placing hidden cameras in polling stations could be a criminal offense.
During the April 9 elections, Likud dispatched monitors with concealed cameras to polling stations in predominantly Arab areas, a move critics have charged was aimed at voter suppression.
In opinion submitted to the Central Elections Committee last week, Mandelblit argued that while the placement of cameras in polling stations may not itself be criminal, if it interferes with the election process it could be.
“The opinion that does not allow voting supervision at the polling stations is unacceptable. Likud has sought to check hundreds of polling stations in which suspicions of counterfeiting in the Arab sector emerged in the last elections – and they have not been examined until now,” Likud says in a statement issued today.
“Now, in every way, they are trying to prevent basic polling supervision in a way that could hurt democracy and the purity of elections. One must not accept this.”
