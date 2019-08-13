5-year-old girl found chained up in apartment wasn’t known to authorities

The 5-year-old girl found chained to a shower door yesterday in the central Israeli city of Lod was never entered into the national population registry, a police spokesperson tells the Lod Magistrate’s Court.

More details are emerging about the case a day after police broke down the door to the apartment where the girl was found tied up and bearing signs of severe long-term neglect.

The girl’s mother and father, aged 36 and 41, are both under arrest. The Lod court extends their remand until Monday, citing the need to prevent the parents from obstructing the investigation.

Both parents are on their second marriage, family members tell Hebrew media today. The father has fathered 15 children, 12 with his first wife and three with his current one.

Family members surmise that the girl found yesterday, who was not known to them, may be the mother’s eldest, born during her first marriage.