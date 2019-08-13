Police launch search for 2 people missing in Mediterranean

Police are searching for two people who went missing in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the southern city of Ashkelon.

A police statement says the two were riding on a jet ski with a woman who noticed they apparently fell into the water and went missing. She reported them missing to police.

The Kan public broadcaster reports, somewhat differently, that the woman was angered after the two jumped into the water and started kissing, prompting her to leave.

Police naval units and a helicopter are assisting in the search efforts.