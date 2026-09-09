Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Citing Cyprus trip, Herzog declines invitation to funeral of Norway’s King Harald

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:17 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

President Isaac Herzog was invited to the funeral of Norway’s King Harald today, but will not attend, his office says, citing a trip to Cyprus tomorrow.

Herzog will meet his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, during his visit.

Israel will instead be represented by Eytan Halon, Chargé d’Affaires and acting head of Israel’s embassy in Oslo.

King Harald V of Norway, who went into exile in the United States as a child during the Nazi occupation of his homeland, died in August at the age of 89.

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