Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Israel population is 10,305,000, 1.2% more than a year ago

Israel’s population is estimated at 10,305,000 people, the Central Bureau of Statistics says in figures released ahead of the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Friday night.
They include 7,828,000 Jews and those classified as “other” (78.3% of Israelis), 2,173,000 Arabs (21.7%), and 304,000 foreign nationals residing in the country.
There are now some 124,000 more Israelis than there were a year ago, representing a 1.2% growth.
During the past Jewish year, some 182,000 babies were born in Israel, and 50,000 people died.
Migration caused the population to lose some 8,000 in total: 57,000 Israelis left the country, while 24,000 new immigrants moved to Israel; some 4,000 others came as part of family reunification, and 21,000 Israelis living abroad returned.
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