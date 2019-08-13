The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Kremlin defends police crackdown on opposition protests
MOSCOW — The Kremlin is defending the police response to recent protests in Moscow and downplays the huge demonstrations.
“We believe the firm action of law enforcement to curb public unrest was absolutely justified,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says today. “We do not agree with those who call what is happening a political crisis.”
Since mid-July tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Moscow demanding free elections after the exclusion of several opposition figures from local polls next month.
Police detained hundreds after a huge rally on Saturday and nearly 1,400 at a protest late last month. Some protesters were injured in the crackdown.
“Law enforcement agencies are fulfilling their duties and do everything necessary to ensure security during sanctioned rallies,” Peskov says.
The protests are among the largest since a wave of demonstrations in 2011 and 2012 when Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency after serving a term as prime minister.
Putin has not commented on the Moscow protests.
Peskov says Putin has “paid attention to what is happening” but has not commented because “every day in Russia a huge number events take place.”
— AFP
Iran says in touch with UK over tanker seized off Gibraltar
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s port authority says today it has been in contact with British authorities as part of efforts to secure the release of a tanker seized off Gibraltar.
Gibraltar — a British overseas territory — seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4 with the help of British Royal Marines on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
A court in Gibraltar is to decide the fate of the ship on Thursday, when an order for its detention lapses.
The deputy head of Iran’s port authority, Jalil Eslami, says in a report by state news agency IRNA that Britain had shown an interest in overcoming the problem and documents had been exchanged.
“Efforts from Iran and the port organisation have been made for the release of this ship,” he is quoted as saying.
“I hope this problem will be resolved in the near future and that the ship can continue its movement with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Gibraltar and US officials believed the tanker was destined for Syria to deliver oil, in violation of separate sets of EU and US sanctions.
Iran called the seizure of the ship “piracy” and warned it would not let the interception go unanswered.
On July 19, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards impounded the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking “international maritime rules.”
— AFP
Likud rejects AG’s opinion that hidden cameras at polls could be illegal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is slamming Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s legal opinion from last week that placing hidden cameras in polling stations could be a criminal offense.
During the April 9 elections, Likud dispatched monitors with concealed cameras to polling stations in predominantly Arab areas, a move critics have charged was aimed at voter suppression.
In opinion submitted to the Central Elections Committee last week, Mandelblit argued that while the placement of cameras in polling stations may not itself be criminal, if it interferes with the election process it could be.
“The opinion that does not allow voting supervision at the polling stations is unacceptable. Likud has sought to check hundreds of polling stations in which suspicions of counterfeiting in the Arab sector emerged in the last elections – and they have not been examined until now,” Likud says in a statement issued today.
“Now, in every way, they are trying to prevent basic polling supervision in a way that could hurt democracy and the purity of elections. One must not accept this.”
