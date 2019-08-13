Netanyahu said to dub Shaked ‘the new Tzipi Livni’

Prime Minister Netanyahu is going on the offensive against Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked in briefings with members of his Likud party, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The network says the premier likened Shaked to Tzipi Livni, the former minister who went from Likud to Kadima and then to Hatnua in an eight year span.

“She [Shaked] is the new Tzipi Livni, jumping from party to party,” Netanyahu is quoted saying.

The prime minister and his associates also reportedly brief top Likud figures that Shaked will do anything to prevent him from forming a government if Yamina gets more than 10 seats in the September 17 vote.

Netanyahu complained last week that right-wing figures were not vocal enough in backing him for another term as premier, drawing a rebuke from Shaked, who noted her electoral alliance has vowed to recommend the prime minister get the first crack at forming a coalition after the elections.