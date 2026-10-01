Settlers attack Israeli activists assisting Palestinians in West Bank village; three brought to hospital

Masked settlers armed with clubs and stones attacked Israeli activists from Standing Together, Rabbis for Human Rights and Bnei Avraham who had come to assist Palestinians in the West Bank village of Janta with the olive harvest.

Graphic footage from the scene shows at least five masked individuals carrying clubs, beating activists, and hurling stones at them.

Amit Yaakobi, a field coordinator with Standing Together’s protective presence initiative who was struck in the head, tells The Times of Israel: “We started preparing the land for the olive harvest and had been working for maybe half an hour. I saw a white pickup truck belonging to settlers on the hill opposite us. Within 10 minutes, 10 masked men arrived, all dressed in black and wearing gloves. They came down very quickly and immediately attacked us.”

He says he was struck with a club in the head and shoulder and hit in the stomach by a stone. In footage from the scene, he can be seen lying on the ground with blood coming out of his head. Yaakobi adds that the settlers also stole equipment belonging to the activists, including phones, bags and wallets, and shouted “Don’t come back here,” “Get out of here,” and “This is ours.”

The Palestinian landowners were situated behind their Israeli supporters, closer to the village’s built-up area, and were not injured.

Yaakobi also says that the activists called the IDF as soon as they spotted the white pickup truck, but the troops only arrived after the attack.

Footage shows two activists, including Yaakobi, with head injuries and bleeding. Four activists were injured in total, three of whom were taken to an Israeli hospital for medical treatment, of whom two had head injuries.