Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Islamic Jihad operative killed in Israeli strike in Gaza yesterday, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:27 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket-launching operative was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF says.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Bilal Mahmoud Suleiman Samiri, identified by the IDF as a member of Islamic Jihad’s rocket array.

The IDF says Samiri was involved in advancing attacks “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” as well as taking part in “ambushes targeting IDF troops” operating in the Strip.

“The terrorist was eliminated to remove the threat he posed,” the military adds.

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