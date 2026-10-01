Islamic Jihad operative killed in Israeli strike in Gaza yesterday, IDF says

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket-launching operative was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF says.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Bilal Mahmoud Suleiman Samiri, identified by the IDF as a member of Islamic Jihad’s rocket array.

The IDF says Samiri was involved in advancing attacks “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” as well as taking part in “ambushes targeting IDF troops” operating in the Strip.

“The terrorist was eliminated to remove the threat he posed,” the military adds.

להסרת איום: צה"ל חיסל מחבל במערך הרקטי של ארגון הטרור גא"פ צה"ל תקף אתמול במרחב ח'אן יונס וחיסל את המחבל בלאל מחמוד סלימאן סמירי, מחבל במערך הרקטי של חטיבת חאן יונס, בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא"פ. המחבל קידם מתווי טרור תוך הפרה שיטתית של הפסקת האש וביצע מארבים לכוחות צה"ל… pic.twitter.com/Cbu8tRAcBo — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 1, 2026