Netanyahu pays condolence visit to family of murdered yeshiva student

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays a condolence visit to the family of Dvir Sorek, who was killed in a terror attack last week in the West Bank.

Sorek, who was studying at a yeshiva in the Migdal Oz settlement as part of a program combining religious study and military service, was stabbed to death outside the settlement as he returned from buying gifts for teachers in Jerusalem.

“The Land of Israel is bought with suffering. The individual murder of Dvir testifies to the murder they would carry out against all of us if they only could,” Netanyahu is quoted saying by the Kan public broadcaster at the family’s home in Ofra.

“The reason they don’t do this is because they can’t,” the premier adds, referring to the assailants. “I defined them as human animals and I think I did an injustice to the animals.”