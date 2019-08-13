Likud calls for Barak to be investigated for criticism of ombudsman

The ruling Likud party is calling former prime minister Ehud Barak to be investigated over his criticism of State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, who he called a “rag” and “wretched servant” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Ehud Barak excoriated in a wild manner the state comptroller, one of the gatekeepers,” Likud writes on its Facebook page.

“To where did all those who scream about insulting public servants disappear,” it adds, referring to criticism of Netanyahu and his party for their often harsh rebukes of the judicial system and legal officials.

“Now it is clear that in the eyes of the hypocrites on the left, ‘gatekeeper’ is only those who serve the left. Whoever dares to express an independent opinion — it’s open season.”