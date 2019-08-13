Gibraltar denies seized Iranian tanker slated for release

Hamas announces a public outreach campaign to families in the Gaza Strip, which the terror group has ruled for more than a decade.

Hamas spokesman Abdelatif al-Qanou writes on Facebook that the campaign, which started today, will include Hamas officials and members, visiting 700 families in Gaza over three days.

He adds that the campaign “comes in the context of [Hamas] building bridges of communication with our people’s families, elders and local leaders and strengthening the bonds of solidarity with them.”

Photos posted on social media show Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar meeting with families in Gaza.

