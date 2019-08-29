Feiglin said poised to drop out of elections after clinching deal with Netanyahu
search
home page
Live Now

Feiglin said poised to drop out of elections after clinching deal with Netanyahu

Leader of far-right libertarian party predicted to come up short in September vote is expected withdraw from race in exchange for eased cannabis restrictions and a cabinet post

Today, 2:23 pm 0 Edit
Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin at a party event in Tel Aviv, on August 27, 2019. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin at a party event in Tel Aviv, on August 27, 2019. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:25 pm

EU backs US-Iran talks but says nuclear deal must stay

The EU’s diplomatic chief says the bloc will support talks between the US and Tehran, but only if the current nuclear deal with Iran is preserved.

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini gives a cautious welcome to the idea of negotiations, after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani within weeks.

“We are always in favor of talks, the more people talk, the more people understand each other better, on the basis of clarity and on the basis of respect,” Mogherini says as she arrived for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Helsinki.

But she added “first and foremost what is existing needs to be preserved” — specifically the 2015 deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. “We will always advocate for the full respect by all sides of the UNSC resolutions and that includes the JCPOA.”

— AFP

2:24 pm

Feiglin said poised to withdraw from September elections

Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold a joint press conference today, amid reports the two are close to reaching a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next Netanyahu government.

Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin speaks at a Passover event in Tel Aviv, April 14, 2019. (Flash90)

Reports in Hebrew-language media say Feiglin is expected to to announce the withdrawal of his Zehut party from the September 17 election re-do.

Yesterday, Feiglin told Army Radio that he met with the prime minister twice this week to discuss the terms of an agreement. He said he would withdraw from the race if Netanyahu guaranteed to implement measures for eased restrictions on cannabis.

read more:
comments