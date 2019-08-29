Feiglin said poised to drop out of elections after clinching deal with Netanyahu

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
EU backs US-Iran talks but says nuclear deal must stay
The EU’s diplomatic chief says the bloc will support talks between the US and Tehran, but only if the current nuclear deal with Iran is preserved.
EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini gives a cautious welcome to the idea of negotiations, after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani within weeks.
“We are always in favor of talks, the more people talk, the more people understand each other better, on the basis of clarity and on the basis of respect,” Mogherini says as she arrived for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Helsinki.
But she added “first and foremost what is existing needs to be preserved” — specifically the 2015 deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. “We will always advocate for the full respect by all sides of the UNSC resolutions and that includes the JCPOA.”
— AFP
Feiglin said poised to withdraw from September elections
Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold a joint press conference today, amid reports the two are close to reaching a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next Netanyahu government.
Reports in Hebrew-language media say Feiglin is expected to to announce the withdrawal of his Zehut party from the September 17 election re-do.
Yesterday, Feiglin told Army Radio that he met with the prime minister twice this week to discuss the terms of an agreement. He said he would withdraw from the race if Netanyahu guaranteed to implement measures for eased restrictions on cannabis.
comments