Polls show Feiglin move makes virtually no difference for Netanyahu

The latest poll shows that Moshe Feiglin dropping out of the race and joining Likud for the upcoming elections makes virtually no difference in the distribution of seats.

The poll conducted by Channel 12 news shows Likud strengthening by one Knesset seat, but it comes at the expense of his likely coalition partners Yamina, and not his center and left rivals.

The poll conducted yesterday among 502 respondents has Likud winning 31 of the 120 Knesset seats if elections were held today, up from 30 seats Channel 12 poll conducted last Friday.

Gantz’s Blue and White is predicted to win 30 seats, the same as last week. The poll shows the Yamina list headed by Ayelet Shaked winning 10 seats, down from the 11 it was predicted to win last week.

Yamina is a right-wing slate that will likely be a part of Netanyahu’s coalition if he is reelected.