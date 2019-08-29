The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Iraq slams Bahrain FM for defending alleged Israeli strikes on army bases
Iraq condemns Bahrain’s top diplomat for defending a series of strikes against a powerful Iran-backed military force, acknowledging for the first time it believes the recent attacks on army bases were carried out by the Jewish state.
A string of Hashed al-Shaabi bases across Iraq have been hit by explosions and drone sightings over the past five weeks that the force has blamed on Israel and the US.
Earlier this week, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa accused Iran of “declaring war on us” through allied armed groups, including the Hashed al-Shaabi in Iraq.
“Whoever strikes them and destroys their stacks of equipment cannot be blamed. This is self-defense,” he tweeted.
The comments prompted a sharp response from the Iraqi foreign ministry, who says it “rejects and condemns the Bahraini foreign minister’s tweet about the recent attacks on Arab territories and the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashed) by Zionist enemy under the pretext of self-defense.”
It is the first time the Iraqi government had referred to attacks on the Hashed as carried out by Israel, although a statement by the presidency earlier this week said it was investigating “indications of foreign involvement.”
The Hashed has accused Israel of carrying out the latest attack on one of its units near the Iraqi-Syrian border on August 25.
— AFP
Feiglin officially withdraws his far-right Zehut party from elections
Moshe Feiglin says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reached a deal that will see him withdraw his far-right Zehut party out of next month’s Knesset race, and rejoin the Likud in the next Netanyahu-led government.
At a joint press conference, Netanyahu announces that he and Feiglin are “embarking on a new journey together.” He tells Feiglin: “I see you as a minister and partner in my next government.”
“The issue of eased restrictions for medical cannabis users must change,” Netanyahu says. “Medical cannabis must be legalized.”
The prime minister says he also agreed to increase economic competition in Israel as part of the agreement with Feiglin.
“We need to create more competition in the economy… where there’s limited competition, the’s always cartels,” he says.
Speaking after Netanyahu, Feiglin says an agreement with Netanyahu has been reached, but asks members of Zehut to approve him withdrawing from the race in a party referendum on Sunday.
He goes on to praise the deal he reached with Netanyahu, saying it will open up the Israeli economy for greater prosperity.
PA condemns Honduras, Nauru for recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital
The Palestinian Authority calls moves by Honduras and Nauru to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital an “affront to international law,” and says it will reassess diplomatic ties with the central American nation in response.
A statement from Hanan Ashrawi — a longtime aide to PA President Mahmoud Abbas and member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee — says the decision by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to open an embassy branch in Jerusalem this week is a “hostile act against the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights.”
“Honduras has aligned itself with rogue states that disregard international law and willfully undermine its standing,” the statement says.
“The Palestinian leadership will reassess its relationship with Honduras,” it says, and calls on Arab states to sever all diplomatic and commercial ties with Honduras to protest Hernandez’s decision.
The statement also denounces Nauru for its change in policy regarding Jerusalem and its “shameful” voting record at the United Nations on Palestinian issues.
“Nauru is violating also its obligations under international law and the UN Charter and must be held accountable for these violations,” Ashrawi’s statement says.
Germany eases nationality law for offspring of Nazi victims
Germany is making it easier for descendants of those persecuted by the Nazis to regain German citizenship, which could help some Britons seeking European Union passports post-Brexit.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says he revised legislation to open new categories of eligibility, such as for descendants of women who were forced to emigrate from Germany and lost their citizenships through marriages with non-German men before April 1, 1953.
Seehofer says many descendants from such marriages living in Britain who applied for German citizenship after the 2016 Brexit referendum have been rejected, but will now be able to get approval.
A German passport will give them the right to live and work in Germany and the European Union if Britain leaves the EU later this year.
— AP
Israel exposes identities of Iran officials it says are behind Hezbollah missile project
The Israeli military reveals the identities of four senior Iranian and Hezbollah officials involved in a joint project to manufacture precision-guided missiles for the Lebanese terror group, in a dramatic move apparently serving as a tacit threat to the officers.
IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says this program is being led on the Iranian side by Brig. Gen. Muhammad Hussein-Zada Hejazi, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, operating under the direct command of IRGC chief Qassem Soleimani.
The army says IRGC Col. Majid Nuab is responsible for the technical aspects of this program, which dates back to 2016.
The complicated logistics of transporting the machinery necessary to create these precision-guided missiles is managed by IRGC Brig. Gen. Ali Asrar Nuruzi, according to the IDF.
This joint project is being led for Hezbollah by Fuad Shukr, a senior member of the Lebanese group, who acts as a close adviser to its leader Hassan Nasrallah and is wanted by the United States for his role in the 1983 bombing of a US Marines barracks in Beirut, Conricus says.
The Israeli military says it is releasing this information and plans to reveal more intelligence on this Iran-led plot in order to push the Lebanese government and international community to take action to halt this project.
“Iran is endangering Lebanese by trying to produce precision guided missiles on Lebanese soil, using the Lebanese people as human shields,” Conricus says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Second sister dies in suspected drunk driving accident in Ashkelon
The sister of the 17-year-old girl who was killed earlier today in a suspected drunk driving crash in Ashkelon has succumbed to her injuries, according to reports.
Yarin Maoul, 19, died at Barzilai Medical Center hours after her younger sister Tahel was killed in the crash early this morning.
Their 14-year-old sister was also in the car at the time, and remains in serious condition.
According to reports, the driver, who was also seriously injured in the accident, was Yarin’s boyfriend. Police suspect he was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he slammed the car into a tree on a traffic island.
Breaking silence after attack, Abbas condemns violence against civilians
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounces violence against civilians a week after a bombing attack in the West Bank killed an Israeli teenager and wounded her father and brother.
“We condemn the use of violence against civilians and we respect the Semitic religions — Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” Abbas says, speaking to reporters alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
His statement does not refer to any specific attacks against Israelis.
British teen who recanted Cyprus rape claim against Israelis freed on bail
The 19-year-old British woman facing criminal charges in Cyprus for allegedly falsely accusing 12 Israelis of raping her is released on bail, according to local news reports.
The InCyprus news site reports the woman was freed from Nicosia Prison earlier today after her father posted the €5000 ($5,536) bail set by the Famagusta district court on Tuesday. Her release is conditioned on her staying in Cyprus for her October 2 trial for making a false rape claim against 12 Israeli teenagers at an Ayia Napa resort last month.
The woman is also required to report to the Nicosia police station three times a week, and must surrender her passport to Cypriot authorities.
The 19-year-old tourist has pleaded not guilty to a “public mischief” charge, which comes with a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 euros for allegedly making the false claim.
She originally told police that 12 Israelis had raped on her on July 17 at a hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa. Cypriot police immediately arrested the Israelis aged 15-18, holding some of them for nearly two weeks until the woman recanted her claim during questioning, saying there had been consensual sexual contact with some of the suspects. The woman reportedly told investigators she filed the rape report because she felt “angry and insulted” when some of the Israelis recorded video of her having consensual sex with a number of them.
She later changed her story, claiming that law enforcement officers pressured her into admitting she had fabricated her initial report by denying her access to an attorney and threatening to arrest her friends.
Egypt says jihadist fighter arrested, search underway for 80 others
Egyptian security officials say they arrested a suspected militant and are pursuing 80 others in a province west of Cairo for plotting an imminent attack.
The officials say the home of 25-year-old Hammad Mohamed Shafei was raided in Senofar village in Fayoum province. They say he’s a member of the militant Hasm group, which authorities have linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter with reporters. They didn’t elaborate on the planned attack.
The Hasm group has been tied to a massive explosion earlier this month in Cairo, when a car filled with explosives crashed outside the county’s main cancer hospital, killing at least 20 people.
Egypt has long battled militants led by an Islamic State affiliate in Sinai.
— AP
Merkel underscores support for 2 states in talks with Abbas
Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany continues to believe a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinian is the only way for both peoples “to live in peace and security.”
Merkel stresses her support for a two-state solution ahead of talks Thursday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Chancellery in Berlin.
Abbas says, “we appreciate Chancellor Merkel’s efforts to create multilateral cooperation aside from unilateral solutions to create stability and peace in the world.”
He stresses the importance of Germany’s role in the Middle East and thanked the country for its financial support for Palestinians’ health services, education and the strengthening of civil society.
Germany is one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians having given them some 110 million euros ($121.8 million) in 2018.
— AP
Police re-questioning suspect in 1982 murder of Nava Elimelech
Police are examining an old suspect in the gruesome 1982 murder of 12-year old Nava Elimelech, whose death has gone unsolved for nearly four decades.
Most of the details of the investigation are under a court-imposed gag order, but reports in Hebrew-language media say the male suspect is being questioned by the Lahav 433’s major crimes unit.
The questioning comes a day after police returned a pair of earrings that Elimelech was wearing the day of her murder.
Elimelech’s body was exhumed earlier this month as the long-dormant case suddenly heated up after years with no new leads. Citing unspecified new developments in the case, police investigators brought the remains to the Abu Kabir forensic institute for testing. Investigators did not elaborate on the nature of the new evidence and a gag order has been imposed on the case.
Draft UN report warns of rising seas, storm surges, melting permafrost
Humanity should brace itself for serious blowback over the next few centuries from oceans and Earth’s frozen zones, according to the draft of a major UN report obtained by AFP.
Our longtime habit of loading the atmosphere with planet-warming CO2 has spawned a host of consequences, starting with irreversible sea-level rise, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “Special Report.”
Even under optimistic scenarios in which warming is capped at two degrees Celsius, Earth will likely see more than a 100-fold increase in the damages caused by superstorms and 280 million people displaced by rising seas, the report found.
The planet’s ice- or snow-covered regions, known as the cryosphere, have also been hammered by man-made warming, with ice sheets shedding more than 400 billion tonnes in mass each year, and mountain glaciers — the fresh water source for a billion people in the Andes, Himalayas and elsewhere — threatened with local extinction.
A third to 99 percent of the world’s permafrost could also melt by 2100 if emissions continue unabated, potentially releasing a carbon bomb of greenhouse gases, according to the findings.
— AFP
EU backs US-Iran talks but says nuclear deal must stay
The EU’s diplomatic chief says the bloc will support talks between the US and Tehran, but only if the current nuclear deal with Iran is preserved.
EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini gives a cautious welcome to the idea of negotiations, after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani within weeks.
“We are always in favor of talks, the more people talk, the more people understand each other better, on the basis of clarity and on the basis of respect,” Mogherini says as she arrived for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Helsinki.
But she added “first and foremost what is existing needs to be preserved” — specifically the 2015 deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. “We will always advocate for the full respect by all sides of the UNSC resolutions and that includes the JCPOA.”
— AFP
Feiglin said poised to withdraw from September elections
Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold a joint press conference today, amid reports the two are close to reaching a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next Netanyahu government.
Reports in Hebrew-language media say Feiglin is expected to to announce the withdrawal of his Zehut party from the September 17 election re-do.
Yesterday, Feiglin told Army Radio that he met with the prime minister twice this week to discuss the terms of an agreement. He said he would withdraw from the race if Netanyahu guaranteed to implement measures for eased restrictions on cannabis.
